Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $559.72. 269,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,838. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

