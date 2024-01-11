Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $21.37 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,460 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises 4.3% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,607,000 after purchasing an additional 208,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,335,000 after purchasing an additional 380,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK remained flat at $14.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,733,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,182. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

