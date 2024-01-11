Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $8.19 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.6% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.05 on Thursday, reaching $323.14. 3,467,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,458. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $325.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.65.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

