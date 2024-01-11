Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 978,673 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 978,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,262,000. Ituran Location and Control comprises about 5.8% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 66,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

ITRN stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $520.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.