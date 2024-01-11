Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.01

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 77539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Recommended Stories

