Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.01

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 77539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zalando
Zalando Stock Performance
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.