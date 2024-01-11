Zilliqa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.83 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $396.03 million and $36.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,596,904,107 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

