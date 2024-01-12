13,782 Shares in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Bought by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,943,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univest Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,662. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

