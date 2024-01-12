2,268 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FISV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
