23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $27,754.56 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $27,754.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $921,851.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ME stock remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ME. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 23andMe by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 23andMe by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in 23andMe by 613.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 294,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 538,230 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

