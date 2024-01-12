23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $27,754.56 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $27,754.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $921,851.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
23andMe Price Performance
ME stock remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million.
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
