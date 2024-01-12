33,746 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.9 %
Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. 2,122,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,281. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,433. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
