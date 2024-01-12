49,217 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.91. 83,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $191.21. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

