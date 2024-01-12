4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Trading Up 17.8 %
FFNTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 691,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,810. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
