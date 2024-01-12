4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

4Front Ventures Trading Up 17.8 %

FFNTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 691,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,810. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

