Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 360,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,408. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

