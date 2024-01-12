Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 360,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,408. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.