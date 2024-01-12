Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Trading Up 3.2%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 13,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 43,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

