Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Trading Up 3.2%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 13,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 43,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
