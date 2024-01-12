Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading Down 4.5%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.00. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.36.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Acciona from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

