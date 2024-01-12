Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $205,288.57 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002367 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001617 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.