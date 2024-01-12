aelf Hits Market Cap of $394.37 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $394.37 million and $17.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001632 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,472,820 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.