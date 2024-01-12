Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,396,712.24 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,076,427 shares in the company, valued at $232,547,116.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,874,998.08.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $1,071,573.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30.

On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,896,372.49.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 243,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,212. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.