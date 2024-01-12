Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,396,712.24 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,076,427 shares in the company, valued at $232,547,116.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.
  • On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,874,998.08.
  • On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $1,071,573.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30.
  • On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $936,632.59.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $2,896,372.49.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 243,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,212. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

