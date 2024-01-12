AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Down 7.6%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
AGL Energy Trading Down 7.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.
AGL Energy Company Profile
AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.
