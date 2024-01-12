Aion (AION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $352.65

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $352.65 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00124164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004368 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002295 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

