Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 118,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 731,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

