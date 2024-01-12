Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 55,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 518,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Alector Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Alector by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alector by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

