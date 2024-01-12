Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,699,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,783 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,609,578.74.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,961. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.