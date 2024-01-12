AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 105.3% in December

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 43,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,450. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the period.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

