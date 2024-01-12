Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $285.79

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.79 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 301.50 ($3.84). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 301.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 786,939 shares.

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,455 ($13,326.96). In related news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £493.12 ($628.58). Also, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($13,326.96). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,958 shares of company stock worth $2,138,990. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

