Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 350,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
Shares of PINE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.02. 44,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,303. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $20.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
