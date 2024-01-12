Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 350,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.02. 44,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,303. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

