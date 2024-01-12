Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.45 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.