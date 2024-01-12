Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.94 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 544,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,048,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Andrada Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

About Andrada Mining

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

