Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 4.7%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.48. 722,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,912,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 272,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

