Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Trading Up 0.5%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 68,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptus Defined Risk ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRSK. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,462,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

