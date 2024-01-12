Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 476 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.80. The stock had a trading volume of 839,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,269. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.