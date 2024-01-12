Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.06. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 2,499 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.