Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.55. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,833,007 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 19.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $73.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher purchased 179,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 119,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,667,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 232,690 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.