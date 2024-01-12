Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.
Aurubis Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.
Aurubis Company Profile
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
