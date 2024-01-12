Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

(Get Free Report)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.