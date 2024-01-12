Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

