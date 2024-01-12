Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.2 %

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 19,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

