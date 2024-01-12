Beldex Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.95 or 0.05811622 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00083946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028657 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,482,509 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,422,509 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

