Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 53,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 83,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Biodesix Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 143.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,387.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,585 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 72.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 353,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

