BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Down 2.4%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 236,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

BiomX Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiomX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BiomX by 149.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 117,195 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in BiomX by 372.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BiomX by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

