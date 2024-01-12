Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 391,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,332,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Growth vs value investing: What are the differences?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to calculate stock growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.