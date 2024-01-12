Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 391,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,332,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

