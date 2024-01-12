Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 4%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 904,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 890,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.10 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.86.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

