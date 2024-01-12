BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.6% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $796.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,907. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $752.09 and a 200-day moving average of $704.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.87 by $0.79. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

