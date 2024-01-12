BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of NYSE BTA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,561. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

