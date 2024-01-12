BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in December

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 10,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,778. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

