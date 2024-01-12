Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Up 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.
About Blue Prism Group
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
