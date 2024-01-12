Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 3,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$31.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

About Blue Star Gold

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the west Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.