Blur (BLUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.32 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $46.32 million and $616.25 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,226,669,139.0791478 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.55667135 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $325,802,083.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

