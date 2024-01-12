BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $44.65 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $294.35 or 0.00688762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $44.65 billion and $1.19 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,689,970 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,690,121.91170385. The last known price of BNB is 312.43529146 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2007 active market(s) with $1,337,163,742.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

