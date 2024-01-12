Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.74

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as low as C$15.22. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.30, with a volume of 11,986 shares trading hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 25.63 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$327.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.73.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.43%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.